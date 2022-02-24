Russia on Thursday launched a massive, coordinated attack on Ukraine, with Russian jets reportedly hitting major Ukrainian cities and ground forces crossing into Ukrainian territory on multiple fronts, as Vladimir Putin’s long-feared invasion threatened to plunge all of Eastern Europe into its most devastating conflict since World War II.

The Russian president cast the invasion as an effort to push back on Ukrainian aggression aimed at the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia recognized as independent states earlier this week. But the Russian military moves extend far beyond those enclaves and indicate that a full-scale invasion is under way, perhaps with the goal of toppling the government in Kyiv and rewriting the geopolitical order in Europe and beyond.

In a Twitter statement early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked World War II and urged his citizens to take to the streets to protest the Russian aggression.

“Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history,” he wrote. Russia “has embarked on a path of evil, but [Ukraine] is defending itself & won’t give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.”

Mr. Zelenskyy quickly declared martial law within his own country and formally cut off diplomatic relations with the Kremlin, signaling that the West’s diplomatic efforts to defuse the simmering crisis are being abandoned amid the beginnings of war.

Ukrainian officials said that more than 40 soldiers had already been killed and dozens more wounded Thursday morning as Russia moved in from the north, south and east. Russian troops stationed in neighboring Belarus and the Ukrainian region of Crimea — which Moscow seized by force in 2014 — reportedly have moved across the border. Russian troops that have spent months stationed on their country’s western border with Ukraine also reportedly have started to advance.

Following fresh cyberattacks over the past several days, Russian forces began the assault through the air. Russian planes reportedly targeted cities and major Ukrainian military bases. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital, along with the eastern city of Kharkiv and the western city of Odesa. Explosions were reported elsewhere across the country, and Russian officials claimed to have already crushed Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russian troops also landed by sea in the southern city of Mariupol, Reuters reported, suggesting that Mr. Putin and his military planners aim to connect the Crimean peninsula with the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Mr. Putin urged the Ukrainian military to lay down its weapons and he cast the invasion as a just war against Ukrainian oppressors — the latest example of the Russian president’s fact-twisting as he seeks to build justification for an invasion.

“Its purpose is to protect the people who have for eight years been exposed to humiliation and genocide by the regime in Kyiv. For this we will seek demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and also press for bringing to justice those who have committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful civilians, including Russian” citizens, he said, as quoted by Russia’s state-run TASS News Agency.

President Biden condemned the invasion late Wednesday, while NATO called an emergency session early Thursday morning as the West plots its next retaliatory moves, including another round of major economic sanctions on Russia.

• Ben Wolfgang can be reached at bwolfgang@washingtontimes.com.