MOSCOW – The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine‘s air defense assets and air bases.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have “suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military,” adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine‘s military bases has been incapacitated.”

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

Russia denied the claims that a warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.