Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely exacerbate rising gas prices and high inflation, with no ceiling in sight until there’s an economic downturn or severe drop in demand, oil and energy market strategists say.

Moscow’s wide-scale military invasion on Thursday quickly affected global energy prices and acted as a twist of the knife for Americans whose pocketbooks have already been reeling from the rising costs of everyday goods.

Within hours of Russia’s invasion, financial markets dropped and oil prices topped $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014. Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest oil exporter.

“When oil triggers a recession, that’s when demand will drop,” said Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of the investment firm Navellier & Associates. “Oil does ripple its way through the economy and supply chain. Inflation is going to be out of control.”

Inflation in the U.S. has already reached a 40-year high, hitting an annual rate of 7.5% in January.

Analysts have said it’s difficult to predict a peak price point of oil, which was already forecasted to extend well beyond $100 per barrel and further increase prices at the pump before Russia’s attack. Mr. Navellier said oil could peak around $115 per barrel in the summer, when prices are the highest.

As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $3.54, up from an average of $3.30 a month ago and $2.66 a year ago.

Dan Dicker, an oil and energy markets analyst, said $120 per barrel is a “very high probability.” But he had a far more daunting long-term outlook: $150 over the next 2 years, which would likely mean gas prices north of $6 per gallon.



“This is a fundamental oil market that was always getting way above $100 per barrel,” Mr. Dicker said. “In the end, Ukraine and whatever supply problems it may bring will only act as fuel to this inflation-fueled fire. Oil is a global commodity. If there’s a problem in Iraq, or a problem in South Dakota, or a problem in Canada, it’s going to be reflected in global oil prices.”

As the Biden administration grappled with a response to Russia’s escalating aggression toward Ukraine in recent months, the White House has been unable to stave off record inflation levels and has conceded that gas prices will continue to rise.

President Biden has largely avoided directly penalizing Russia’s energy production, which Europe heavily relies on. Mr. Biden did impose sanctions Wednesday on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a major completed natural gas project that was recently halted from coming online by Germany.



“Standing up for our values is not without cost. What we’re trying to do is minimize that cost,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. “I don’t have a prediction [on prices] right now because we’re trying to minimize the impact on the global energy markets.”

The White House has contended that all options are on the table. But due to Europe’s reliance on Russia’s oil and natural gas production, in addition to escalating energy costs and inflation here at home, analysts have considered U.S. sanctions against Russia’s energy sectors off the table.



That means the tools in Mr. Biden’s arsenal to cool down gas prices are extremely limited, said Bill Baruch, president and founder of futures and commodities brokerage firm Blue Line Futures.



“I don’t think they have any tools at this point,” Mr. Baruch said. “They need to be in favor of new drilling, new policies that are going to allow, or encourage or incentive, producers to bring production back online.”

But even if Mr. Biden rapidly accelerated the pace of new drilling projects, Mr. Baruch said, it would likely take six months to a year for Americans to feel any sort of financial relief. He criticized Mr. Biden for releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November to try and lower prices because the effort had little or no impact, other than taking away “future ammunition if it gets worse,” Mr. Baruch said.



“The only thing that might help for higher prices is higher prices,” Mr. Baruch said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a top in this market until there is a real pain felt.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.