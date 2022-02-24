U.S. stock futures plummeted and oil prices jumped Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine, causing unease in the global economy.

Dow futures were down 810 points, or 2.4%, S&P 500 dropped 2.5%, and Nasdaq 100 was down 3%.

The Brent Crude oil index, a global benchmark, traded at $105.40 per barrel by early Thursday. It last traded above $100 per barrel in 2014.

The economic shocks are rippling out after Russia on Thursday launched a massive, coordinated attack on Ukraine, with Russian jets reportedly hitting major Ukrainian cities and ground forces crossing into Ukrainian territory on multiple fronts.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” President Biden said. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Congressional lawmakers weighed in overnight, with some drafting ways to hold Moscow accountable and others pointing to the potential ramifications on energy prices for Americans and allies.

“How many times will Democrats fail to recognize that the instability of world affairs and economic shocks come at the hands of dictators who fuel their terror on the world stage with dollars we and our allies are forced to spend on their oil and gas exports?” Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, said. “It’s time to be smarter than the dictators. I call on this administration and my colleagues in the United States Congress to immediately unleash our national energy production capabilities.”

Germany this week halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have dramatically increased the flow of Russian gas to western Europe. It was the first major sign that Russian aggression would result in difficult economic tradeoffs for countries that rely on Russian resources.

“Welcome to a new world where Europeans will soon pay 2,000 euros for a thousand cubic meters of gas!” tweeted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

• Ben Wolfgang contributed to this report.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.