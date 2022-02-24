Ukrainian defense officials claimed early Thursday to have blunted a Russian advance near the northern city of Chernihiv and said Ukrainian troops are “holding fast” in other defensive positions.

In a statement released by the country’s Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces are fully in control of the crucial port city of Mariupol, the self-described capital of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic.

Kyiv said “fierce fights” are taking place in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian forces have taken casualties.

“At least six planes, two helicopters and dozens of enemy armored vehicles have been destroyed,” according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. “The Ukrainian Defense Forces are fighting back the aggressor.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the people to support their military, saying the nation was under attack by Russia from all directions.

“The enemy has suffered heavy losses. The losses of the enemy will be even greater,” Mr. Zelenskyy said, according to the Defense Ministry. “Today, the army and national solidarity are the mainstays of Ukrainian statehood.”

