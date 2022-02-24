The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv told American citizens to shelter in place Thursday as Russia stepped up its invasion of Ukraine.

“There are ongoing reports of multiple military operations and fighting throughout Ukraine,” the embassy tweeted. “U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place. Seek cover immediately if you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated.”

Ukrainians are scrambling for safety as fighting intensifies.

Footage on CNN showed a subway platform serving as a makeshift bomb shelter in Kharkiv crowded with families and their pets.

Agence France-Presse reports similar scenes are playing out in Kyiv’s subway system as air raid sirens sounded through the capital.

