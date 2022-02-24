White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the Biden administration is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., but said officials expect most of the individuals fleeing the Russian invasion will end up in Europe.

“The president is certainly prepared for that,” Ms. Psaki said of accepting Ukraine refugees. ”But I would just note that because there are a number of European countries neighboring Ukraine who have expressed openness to it and we anticipate most would want to go to European countries.”

Ms. Psaki added that the U.S. is working with European neighbors of Ukraine to identify where there is capacity and ability to handle refugees.

Immigrant and refugee groups on Thursday stepped up calls for the Biden administration to welcome Ukrainians, who have begun bolting their home country in waves.

Multiple groups called for the administration to extend to them Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforcement Departure to allow Ukrainians to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

Ukraine’s defense minister said in December that a violent attack could force between 3 million and 5 million individuals to flee the country. After Russian launched military strikes against Ukraine Thursday morning, border crossings into Poland increased.

U.S. troops in Poland have been helping the country prepare for evacuees, including U.S. citizens living in Ukraine.

