The family of Bill Paxton reached a $1 million settlement with General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership recently relating to the actor’s death in 2017, according to court documents.

Attorneys for the anesthesia firm filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday seeking to approve the settlement.

The group was involved in Mr. Paxton‘s heart surgery less than two weeks before his death. The anesthesia firm denies responsibility, according to court records.

“(The firm) contends that its personnel complied with the standard of care insofar as their involvement in the care and treatment of Paxton, and nothing their personnel did or didn’t do caused or contributed to his death,” court documents said.

Paxton’s family argues in the wrongful death suit — filed initially against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — that the surgeon used a “high risk and unconventional surgical approach” that was unnecessary.

A trial between the Paxtons and other defendants, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the surgeon who operated on Paxton, is set for September.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.