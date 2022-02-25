The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to relax its guidance on indoor mask-wearing as soon as Friday, pivoting to a system in which hospitalizations and hospital capacity are considered instead of transmission alone.

The Associated Press, which first reported the expected change and timing, said it would mean most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings to prevent COVID-19.

Currently, the CDC advises people to wear masks indoors in counties with high or substantial transmission — a designation that covers about 95% of the country.

The CDC has been drafting a change for weeks as blue states, cruise lines and retailers raced ahead of the federal agency and decided to lift mask mandates or let them expire. The disconnect between state rules and federal advice placed the CDC in an awkward spot since its guidance often serves as the template for state and local policy.

Case counts of more than 70,000 per day remain higher than in many parts of the pandemic but are declining rapidly from the peak of 800,000 in mid-January, and the dominant omicron variant is highly transmissible but considered less likely to cause severe disease.

Masks remain a central feature of the pandemic fight after vaccines did not rein in viral transmission as much as initially hoped.

Mandates on the covering become a symbol of government overreach for some critics, especially when it comes to rules on school children, and the CDC in January recommended higher-grade N95 or KN95 masks after many people spent much of the pandemic relying on cloth masks.

Any decision to relax guidance will be met with both sighs of relief from a pandemic-weary public and concern from persons who say society must remain vigilant against the virus, particularly since children under 5 aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet.

Public officials are eager to pivot from a hair-on-fire pandemic phase of the COVID-19 crisis an endemic phase in which the virus is managed alongside other health threats.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last week. “Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line.”

Dr. Walensky has noted that some states lifted their mask mandates in a forward-looking manner — for instance, some mandates won’t be lifted until early March — so action by the CDC will coincide with the flurry of state decisions.

