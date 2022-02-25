A D.C. Department of Corrections officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly accepting bribes to bring prohibited items, including drugs and weapons, into the District’s Central Detention Facility.

Johnson Ayuk, 31, is charged with federal bribery and providing or possessing contraband in prison.

According to court documents, Mr. Ayuk is accused of accepting money from the girlfriend of an inmate to bring knives, drugs and cell phones into the jail.

Mr. Ayuk was arrested at the Detention Facility and made his initial court appearance Thursday. He was subsequently released on high-intensity supervision with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.

