The European Union is planning to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report Friday.

The European sanctions against Mr. Putin and Mr. Lavrov will be part of a tranche of sanctions, according to the report in the Financial Times.

The move spotlights President Biden’s reluctance to impose sanctions on Mr. Putin’s personal wealth. Mr. Biden has repeatedly insisted such a move is “still on the table.” But he did not answer questions from reporters on Thursday about why he avoided sanctioning Mr. Putin personally.

E.U. officials are expected to approve the asset freeze, which would be part of a sanctions package by Friday afternoon, the Times reported.

However, the E.U. will not ban Mr. Putin or Mr. Lavrov from traveling in Europe, which would keep open the window to diplomacy.

Other proposals on the table by the E.U. include freezing transactions with a wide range of Russian banks, blocking state-owned companies from launching listings on stock exchanges and blocking Russian nationals from making deposits in European banks.

