President Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, according to multiple reports on Friday, fulfilling a campaign promise to select the first Black female judge in history to the nation’s highest court.

Judge Jackson was appointed to the prestigious U.S. Circuit Court for District of Columbia last June by Mr. Biden. Prior to joining the D.C. Circuit, Judge Jackson spent eight years on the U.S. District Court for Washington D.C. where she issued more than 500 opinions.

During that time, Judge Jackson impressed liberals with her rulings in cases against former President Trump. Conservatives, though, have criticized her as having a record of reaching beyond her authority as a judge.

She ruled against Mr. Trump’s attempt to prevent the release of White House records concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. She also sided with congressional Democrats in their attempt to get Mr. Trump’s former White House counsel, Don McGahn, to testify in their impeachment inquiries against the former president.

In 2017, Judge Jackson sentenced the “Pizzagate” shooter to four years in prison. The infamous case involved a pizza parlor in Washington where a man from North Carolina opened fire after a false right-wing conspiracy theory was circulated online, claiming the restaurant was at the center of an alleged child-sex abuse ring involving influential Democrats.

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, said that in the case involving Mr. McGahn’s testimony, Judge Jackson suggested Mr. Trump was trying to be a king — language that Mrs. Severino said was “intemperate” for a judge.

Nevertheless, Judge Jackson was long viewed as a frontrunner for Mr. Biden’s high court pick by experts — even before Justice Breyer announced his plans to retire.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and also previously clerked for Justice Breyer, whom she will be replacing should she be confirmed later this year. Judge Jackson has a wide range of experience as a lawyer, having worked in both private practice and as an assistant federal public defender.

Shortly after the president vowed to fill a vacancy on the high court with a Black woman, Mr. Biden elevated Judge Jackson from the district court to the circuit court. The D.C. appellate court is considered a stepping stone to the high court.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and Justice Clarence Thomas — a third of the current justices on the bench — all sat on the D.C. Circuit prior to being elevated.

Dan Goldberg, legal director at the progressive Alliance for Justice, said Judge Jackson has a record that should receive bipartisan support during the confirmation process. He said she was confirmed to her district judgeship and her appellate court seat with support from both Democrat and Republican senators.

With a 50-50 Senate, though, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote for her confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold hearings for Judge Brown Jackson in the coming weeks, where senators will quiz her over her rulings ahead of a confirmation vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, has set a goal of confirming the president’s nominee before the Senate leaves for Easter recess in early April.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.