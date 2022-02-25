NATO warned Friday that it will defend its territory and protect its allies, strongly condemning Moscow for its brutal and devastating attack on Ukraine.

In a statement, the 30-nation NATO allies, which include the U.S., reaffirmed their commitment to Article 5, the part of its treaty that obliges all member countries to come to the aid of another member if their sovereignty or territorial integrity might be threatened.

“Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad,” the statement said. “We stand united to protect and defend all Allies. Freedom always wins over oppression.”

It said that NATO has deployed defensive land and air forces in eastern Europe to respond to “a range of contingencies and secure Alliance territory.”

“Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.” the statement said.

The clause does not apply to Ukraine because it is not a member of NATO. The country has sought to join the alliance and contributed to NATO operations and missions.

NATO said it will provide “political and practical support” to Ukraine and call on others to do the same.

NATO also condemned Russian aggression in its strongest language so far and also called out Belarus for allowing its land to be a staging ground for a Russian invasion.

“The world will hold Russia, as well as Belarus, accountable for their actions. We call on all states to condemn this unconscionable attack unreservedly. No one should be fooled by the Russian government’s barrage of lies,” the statement said.

NATO also said it stands in “full solidarity” with Ukraine, saying it reaffirms its “unwavering support” for the country’s independence.

