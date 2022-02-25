One person died and six others, including a child, were injured after a woman reversed her car into a sidewalk cafe in Miami Beach Thursday evening, according to police.

The woman, described as “elderly” by Miami Beach Police, was attempting to parallel park her Bentley when she accidentally accelerated onto the outdoor area of the Miami Beach restaurant Call Me Gaby.

The driver struck several tables, resulting in seven people being taken to the hospital, where one person died soon after arrival, Miami Beach Police said.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to WSVN.

“I am never eating outside of a restaurant on a busy street ever again. I just watched a car back into people eating outside on Miami Beach,” a witness wrote on Twitter.

