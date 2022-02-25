A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Pope Francis on Friday spent more than half an hour at the Russian Embassy to the Vatican where he expressed his concern about the widening war.

The visit was an unprecedented diplomatic move by the Roman pontiff. Popes traditionally receive heads of state and ambassadors at the Vatican.

Francis has been closely following the situation on the ground that has resulted in the death and injury of “numerous” people, according to the Vatican press office. During Wednesday’s general audience in Rome — even before the first Russian missile was launched at Ukraine — he expressed the “great sorrow in his heart” over the worsening situation.

While appealing for political leaders to examine their consciences, Francis called on believers and nonbelievers alike to unite in a joint appeal for peace on March 2, Ash Wednesday in the Catholic calendar, Vatican officials said.

“Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God’s weapons, with prayer and fasting,” the Argentine-born pontiff said.

