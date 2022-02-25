Russia has been kicked out of the Eurovision song contest, reflecting the cultural reverberations around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

The Eurovision Song Contest said Friday its executive board consulted among its membership before making the decision to oust Russia from the popular annual event, in which member nations perform an original song live on television and radio — often with wild costumes and theatrics.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the board said.

This year’s contest is scheduled for May 10 to May 14 in Turin, Italy, after the Italians won last year with the song “Zitti e buoni” by Måneskin.

“The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,” the board said. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

Russia is facing heavy financial sanctions over its bombardment of Ukraine, though the consequences have spilled into arts and sports.

Earlier Friday, Europe’s soccer-governing body decided to move the May 28 Champions League final — a marquee matchup between top club teams on the continent — to Paris instead of holding it in St. Petersburg as planned.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.