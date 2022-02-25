ORLANDO, Fla. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received enthusiastic praise at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday as she encouraged attendants to become freedom fighters.

Mrs. Noem, 50, who made a national name for herself during the COVID-19 pandemic for her defiance against imposing lockdowns, got a near-full-room standing ovation as she reminded the crowd of her resistance.

“I refused to use unconstitutional powers,” Mrs. Noem said. “We never issued mask mandates. I didn’t mandate vaccines. I never kept anybody from going to church. We kept kids in class. I didn’t arrest or ticket or fine a single individual for exercising their basic rights.”

South Dakota was among a handful of states that never issued a stay-at-home order during the early onset of the pandemic.

Following her vocal opposition to blue states’ strict public-health protocols, Mrs. Noem quickly became a national favorite among conservatives. Some say they may even see Mrs. Noem take on a national office in the coming years.

“It was inspiring,” Patty Deen, 63, of Tennessee, said of Mrs. Noem’s speech. “She’s one of the names that’s being bounced around as a potential presidential candidate. It’ll be really interesting to see how it plays out if she decides to be part of that stage.”

Mrs. Noem also praised parents protesting at local school board meetings, and attacked China and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to trucker protests over COVID lockdowns.

The governor also hit at President Biden’s falling approval ratings amid issues such as high inflation and rising crime.

Jerry Killen, 35, of Orlando, called Mrs. Noem a self-aware politician who could do well in a presidential run if she were able to govern in the way she has done for her state.

“I think Noem would be an amazing president if you were to take what she did with South Dakota on a larger scale, but the thing is, the president doesn’t dictate what happens within the states,” Mr. Killen said.

Mrs. Noem concluded her speech by invoking former President Donald Trump and asking people to mirror his efforts in standing against the left.

“We have inherited the greatest legacy of freedom in human history,” Mrs. Noem said. “We have to fight to hold on to it, and we have some fantastic fighters like President Donald Trump. But he’s not alone. The American people are on our side.”

Mrs. Noem was one of several speakers to make remarks on Friday, the second day of the four-day conference that brings in the GOP’s most conservative base.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and conservative pundit Candace Owens were among other speakers who made speeches.

Mr. Trump will speak at the conference on Saturday.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.