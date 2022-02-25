Ukrainian soldiers who died defending a tiny island in the Black Sea left no room for interpretation about how they felt about Russian attackers.

A Russian officer alerted the defenders on Snake Island they were about to be bombed by a military warship and should relent.

“I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties,” he said, according to audio that’s been reported as the final exchange on the island.

A Ukrainian soldier responded: “Russian warship, go f—- yourself.”

Those defiant words were the last to come from the island south of Crimea and they’ve now traveled across the globe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said all 13 Ukrainian troops were killed in the bombardment.

“All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president used the island as the site of an interview last year ahead of attempts to reverse Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“This island, like the rest of our territory, is Ukrainian land, and we will defend it with all our might,” Mr. Zelenskyy said at the time.

