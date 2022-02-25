ABC’s “The View” host Joy Behar complained that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could disrupt her scheduled vacation to Italy this summer.

The remark, which critics decried as tone-deaf, is but the latest dustup over insensitive remarks during the daytime gabfest. Fellow host Whoopi Goldberg was recently suspended from the show for saying that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

This time, as co-host Sunny Hostin began discussing some facts regarding the Ukraine conflict, Ms. Behar quickly steered the conversation toward her vacation plans.

“I’m scared of what’s going to happen in western Europe, too. You plan a trip, you want to go there, I’ve wanted to go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there?” Ms. Behar said.

Italy is located more than 1,000 miles away from the conflict.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.