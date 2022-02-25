Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Biden on Friday, just hours after he accused the U.S. of standing by while Russia ravaged his country.

It was the second time the two leaders have spoken since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Mr. Zelenskyy and the White House confirmed the call but only provided scant details. On Twitter, Mr. Zelenskyy said he was “grateful” for Mr. Biden’s support.

“Strengthening sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with @POTUS,” Mr. Zelenskyy tweeted. “Grateful to [the U.S.] for the strong support to [Ukraine]!”

In a rousing video message Friday morning, Mr. Zelenskyy urged Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion while criticizing other nations, including the U.S., for not doing enough to help his nation that is under attack.

“This morning, we are defending our country alone,” he said. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.”

“Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved,” he said.

