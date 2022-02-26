Former President Donald Trump spoke against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, referring to it as an “outrage and atrocity,” Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference as he blamed his successor for the invasion and asked for prayers for the country’s citizens.

“Joe Biden has turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy and security into catastrophe,” Mr. Trump said. “The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. It’s an outrage and an atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur. … We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine.”

Mr. Trump reasserted his claims of being the true victor of the 2020 election, claiming the title of being the only president in which Russia did not invade a nation.

“One understands this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged,” Mr. Trump said.

The former president drew cheers from the audience in Orlando, Florida, as he capped the four-day conference.

Prior to Mr. Trump, several other conservative and GOP speakers took the stage, including Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy.

