Former President Donald Trump teased another run for the White House Saturday night at the country’s most prominent gathering of conservative activists.

“But they’re going to find out the hard way starting on November 8, and then again even more so on November 2024. They will find out like we did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” Mr. Trump said. We’re going to be doing it again — a third time.”

Mr. Trump, who has dropped hints about his plans for 2024 since leaving the White House after losing his reelection campaign to President Biden, has been having campaign-style rallies around the country.

Despite a contentious exit from Washington after being impeached for a second time over inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, most of his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference welcomed the 45th president with raucous applause and cheers.

Other potential 2024 GOP contenders who delivered remarks at CPAC include Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

