ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Jim Jordan said the controversies surrounding President Biden’s son, Hunter, should be looked into if Republicans take control of the House in November.

The Ohio Republican said the financial dealings of the younger Biden which came to light during the 2020 presidential campaign is among several issues that need to be probed whether it’s by the House Oversight and Reform Committee or the House Judiciary Committee, which Mr. Jordan would likely chair next year.

“I think there’s real investigative work that needs to happen there. No doubt about it,” Mr. Jordan told The Washington Times. “We’ve talked about a joint investigation into Fauci and the whole lab gain of function, American tax dollars being spent towards the Wuhan Institute of Virology … but with Hunter Biden, it may be us or may be more with [Rep. James Comer] in oversight.”

Mr. Jordan, who is speaking on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, said he sees the biggest threat facing the country as the deterioration of the First Amendment.

“Every right we have as Americans under the First Amendment has been assaulted — the right to practice your faith, your right to petition the government, your right to assemble, freedom of the press, freedom of speech,” Mr. Jordan said. “That to me is the most important in highlighting what the left is doing to the First Amendment. People are afraid to talk about it.”

Mr. Jordan currently chairs the GOP conferences’ Future of American Freedoms task force initiated last year by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In addition to First Amendment issues, Mr. Jordan said he’d like to see action on passing legislation to tackle Big Tech abuses and expanded oversight on the Justice Department and the southern border.

Mr. Jordan is among several speakers featured at the four-day conference, often seen as a test pool for potential presidential candidates.

The conference will be capped on Saturday with a speech by former President Donald Trump.

