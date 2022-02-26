ORLANDO, Fla. — A New York couple’s handmade “MAGA hammocks” were the center of intrigue among merchandise booths at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend.

Ana Villalobos, who grew up making hammocks in El Salvador, has been crafting Trump-themed hammocks since 2020.

The project, which she launched with her partner Steve Merczynski, began as an idea to give a gift to former President Donald Trump, but public interest propelled it into a business that’s helped tie her cultural roots in El Salvador to her love of the United States.

The business sends American materials to crafters, mostly women, in El Salvador who spend anywhere from days to months making the hammocks.

“We give them a business and we support America by sending U.S. material, so it’s made from American products. It’s a win-win situation,” said Mr. Merczynski.

The hammocks sell anywhere from $245 for smaller ones and $1,500 for larger ones. The ones showcased in Florida had various slogans such as “Fake News,” “Deplorables,” and “Let’s Go Brandon!”

The couple also offer hand-knit scarves and smaller swinging chairs in their pro-Trump business.

Ms. Villalobos said the price of the handcrafted products are to ensure that workers abroad are getting paid a fair wage for their labor. Ms. Villalobos added that the enthusiasm shown from the crafters is also indicative of Mr. Trump and the GOP’s growing Hispanic appeal.

“Latinos, we like to work,” Ms. Villalobos said. “We don’t want welfare from the government. We like to work for what we have and for a better life.”

The founder said she liked Mr. Trump because he reduced foreign intervention and was a vocal advocate against big government policies.

“He kept his promises,” Ms. Villalobos said. “I didn’t see him involved in any wars. That was very important to me.”

More information about the MAGA hammocks can be found at magahammocks.com

The four-day conference features several conservative and GOP speakers, and is often seen as a test site for potential presidential contenders to appeal to their base.

Mr. Trump will cap the conference with a speech on Saturday.

