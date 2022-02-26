The U.S. will send an additional $350 million worth of weapons to Ukraine - including anti-armor rounds and small arms munitions - to support their fight against an overwhelming Russian onslaught ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the military hardware, which also includes body armor and other material, will be taken out of the Department of Defense’s inventory stockpiles.

“This brings the total security assistance we’ve approved for Ukraine to $1 billion over the past year,” Mr. Kirby said. “It is the third time President Biden expedited emergency security assistance for Ukraine’s defense in recent months using the Presidential Drawdown Authority.”

Other countries also have lined up to offer military firepower to Ukraine to help its people defend themselves from this “unprovoked Russian aggression,” officials said.

“We, along with our allies and partners, are standing together to continue to expedite security assistance to Ukraine and are employing all available security cooperation tools in support of the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against this aggression,” Mr. Kirby said.

The commitments and deliveries from the U.S. are a sign of the country’s “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

