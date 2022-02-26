Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in South Carolina on March 12, his political action committee, Save America, announced.

The event is scheduled to take place at the regional airport in Florence and will include a list of unnamed speakers in addition to Mr. Trump.

“After a year of crises and failures from the Biden Administration, it’s no surprise folks are eager to rally behind a Republican, America First agenda,” South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement about Mr. Trump’s upcoming visit.

Mr. Trump said he is seriously weighing a bid to win back the White House in 2024. He’ll address the nation’s largest gathering of conservatives, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 26.

Since leaving office, Mr. Trump has held rallies in Arizona, Ohio, Iowa and Florida and has used the platform to attack the Biden administration and the Democratic agenda and even members of his own party who have not backed his belief that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud and other irregularities.

