ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday denounced the Supreme Court, accusing the justices of being too “politically correct” and scared of lawmakers who threaten to pack the court or impeach them.

“But even our Supreme Court justices, and it’s sad to say this, are afraid to do what has to be done to save our country. They’re trying so desperately to be politically correct. And to be loved by all, these are the justices of the United States Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump told his supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“They are terrified of the radical left. They are afraid they’ll pack the court, so that they are only one of 15, 19 or even 25 justices and at any cost. They don’t want to be impeached,” he said before imagining what a justice sounds like who was fearful of being impeached. “ “‘Please don’t impeach me. I don’t want to be impeached.’”

Mr. Trump then alluded to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in his imitation of a fearful high court justice saying, “’I’m a Justice of the Supreme Court. Don’t impeach me please for the women that I never heard that before.’”

He added, “Justice Kavanaugh had no idea who they were, but you know what? He’s lived through hell. And he’s afraid, I believe he’s afraid. I believe he’s afraid to do the right thing.”

