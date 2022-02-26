The U.S. and Europe on Saturday kicked Russia off the SWIFT banking system, cutting the country off from a swath of international financial transactions in the strongest sanction imposed so far for its invasion of Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the U.S. European Commission, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany said the move was necessary to hold Russia accountable for the full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Cutting off Russia’s access to SWIFT was viewed as the “nuclear option of sanctions” and many European countries were reluctant to approve because it would make it harder to buy Russian oil and gas.

“We are committed to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system,” the statement said. “This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”

