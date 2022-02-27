ORLANDO, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. attacked Hunter Biden as having gotten away with scandals that he wouldn’t have if he had been a Republican.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump alluded to those scandals without directly invoking the name of President Biden’s son but made an obvious comparison between the two most recent presidential sons.

“There are consequences to being on our side,” Mr. Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

“If there weren’t, I’d become an artist, and sell my crap for half a million dollars. If there weren’t, I would take a billion dollars from China knowing that that’s just fine. I would have a laptop with all of our enemies and it won’t matter. Crack is not really my thing, but if it was, it would be fine if I was on that side,” he said.

Mr. Trump capped the four-day conference in Orlando, typically seen as a test stage for potential presidential hopefuls.

He made several jokes at the expense of the younger Mr. Biden, whom he said is protected by media bias and the threat of liberal backlash.

At one point, Mr. Trump made a quip about a $75,000 fishing trip with him and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, which was auctioned off Saturday.

“I heard the fishing trip last night with me went for a lot of money,” Mr. Trump said. “Say, if I were Hunter Biden I would put that in my pocket rather than [having it] go for a good cause, right? I’d be a little different.”

Mr. Trump’s remarks on Mr. Biden match Republican energy in the party’s hopes to investigate the financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest of the president’s son.

Mr. Biden has been the center of intrigue among conservatives and his business affairs are currently being probed by the U.S. attorney in Delaware.

In 2020, Senate Republicans led their own investigation into potential conflicts of interests he faced doing business in Ukraine while his father oversaw foreign policy in the nation as vice president.

House Republicans have also alluded to possible investigations into Mr. Biden if the GOP takes control of the House in November.

