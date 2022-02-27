Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians, on Sunday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “beyond every sense of law and morality,” according to a message posted online by his office in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Eastern Orthodox leader spoke Sunday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his office reported.

The call came one day after Pope Francis spoke with Mr. Zelenskyy, a comedian-turned-politician who has gained global stature for leading national resistance to the invasion.

In his conversation with Bartholomew I, Mr. Zelenskyy “described the prevailing situation in his country after the military invasion by the Russian Federation,” a statement from the patriarchate indicated. The Ukrainian leader said he was grateful for Bartholomew’s support and asked for continued prayers for Ukraine’s freedom and “territorial integrity.”

In reply, Bartholomew I “assured” the national leader of the church’s “solidarity and constant prayers that the hostile fire may cease and the military conflict may stop immediately,” and congratulated Mr. Zelenskyy “for his vigorous fighting spirit, as well as for the inspiration and support that he provides the Ukrainian people with his courageous attitude.”

The prelate, who spoke Thursday with Metropolitan Epiphanius, the primate of the Ukrainian church, reiterated his support for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the Sunday message.

“We express our … unwavering support to all the seriously suffering Ukrainian people, who have a deep faith in God and chose to live freely and to determine their own lives, as every nation deserves,” Bartholomew I wrote.

Separately, Pope Francis expressed sympathy for suffering Ukrainians in his Sunday message as well as in a Saturday call to Mr. Zelenskyy.

In his Sunday Angelus message, Francis urged Catholics to set aside March 2, Ash Wednesday this year, as a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine, the official Vatican News website reported.

“It is a day to be close to the suffering of the Ukrainian people, to be aware that we are all brothers and sisters, and to implore God for an end to the war,” the pontiff said.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.