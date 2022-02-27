ORLANDO, Fla. | “Let’s Go Brandon!” gear was a fan favorite among attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, as vendors say demand for the anti-Biden merchandise was high.

The slogan, meant to be a derogatory insult to President Biden, was emblazoned on purses, shirts, buttons, flags and bumper stickers for sale at the four-day conference.

“I’ve sold more ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ T-shirts than any other,” said Ronald Solomon of Las Vegas, who operates the MAGA Mall of pro-Trump merchandise.

Mr. Solomon said sales have reached the early months of when former President Donald Trump was first running for president in 2016.

“The best three months we ever had were the three months leading up to the 2016 election, and then they dropped off, but now I am having sales that eclipsed all the other months that I’ve ever had, except those three,” Mr. Solomon said.

The vendor said his other most popular items include the classic “Make America Great Again” hat and Trump 2024 paraphernalia.

Jason Jisa of Nebraska, who had his own stall at CPAC, said he was running low on “Let’s Go Brandon!” merchandise because of popular demand.

Aside from the anti-Biden gear, Mr. Jisa said anything Trump-related was making strong sales.

“We’re down to the nitty gritty. I’m pretty busy,” Mr. Jisa said.

The “Let’s Go Brandon!” slogan became a rallying cry for conservatives. The chant became popularized in October after an NBC Sports reporter said she had heard the crowd cheering for NASCAR driver Brandon Brown when fans were yelling “F— Joe Biden.”

CPAC will conclude Sunday with a speech by Donald Trump Jr.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.