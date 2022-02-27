The Biden administration is boosting humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it tries to fend off a fierce Russian offensive now in its fifth day.

Amid heavy fighting around the capital of Kyiv and other major cities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday the U.S. will provide another $54 million in humanitarian assistance, including $28 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The U.S. and European allies are also vastly expanding military aid to Kyiv, which is putting up an unexpectedly strong defense against a much larger and better armed Russian invading force.

Mr. Blinken said the new money will be distributed through private aid groups.

“This additional assistance will enable international humanitarian organizations to further support the people of Ukraine, working closely with the government of Ukraine and European allies and partners at the forefront of any response,” Mr. Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

“This includes the provision of food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, winterization, and protection. Our funding will also help humanitarian organizations maintain contact between family members who have been separated due to the conflict, hopefully leading to reunification in some cases.”

