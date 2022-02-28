The U.S. Navy sent a stern warning to China that it isn’t taking its eye off the Indo-Pacific theater even as the world’s attention remains focused on Russia’s brazen invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Navy sent the USS Ralph Johnson through the disputed Taiwan Strait in a bid to demonstrate Washington’s “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the Japan-based 7th Fleet. The warship is an Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer.

According to the English-language Taipei Times, it was the second time this year that a U.S. Navy vessel steamed through the disputed region.

“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” Navy officials said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed the northward transit, telling the Taipei Times that they had a “full grasp” of the situation and didn’t spot any irregularities in the operation. Meanwhile, Chinese military officials in Beijing called the move “provocative,” according to Reuters.

