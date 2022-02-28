Tesla CEO Elon Musk hopes to build a 6.2-mile tunnel to help his electric cars get around traffic in the Miami area, according to a report.

Tesla is considering the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Florida International University Biscayne Campus in North Miami as hosts for the tunnel, the Miami Herald reported.

The tunnel would serve as many as 7,500 passengers per hour, with an eventual goal of 15,000 passengers per hour.

The Boring Co., the drilling company that Mr. Musk heads, estimated the construction costs to be between $180 million and $220 million. The project is expected to be completed in three years.

The stretch to the stadium would be 3 miles, with the FIU-Biscayne part running about 1.8 miles.

Mr. Musk opened a similar tunnel in Las Vegas last April. That system cost about $47 million to build and consists of 1.7 miles of tunnel. Its average drive time is less than two minutes, and cars are restricted to a top speed of 40 mph.

