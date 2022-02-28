Call it the Cuomo comeback.

Former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is stepping back into the spotlight to cast himself as the victim of a political hit job, six months after his fall from grace.

Mr. Cuomo’s still-active campaign started spending money on a new 30-second “Politics vs. the Law” television ad highlighting how the claims of sexual misconduct, which were confirmed by a state investigation and prompted his resignation, have not led to criminal charges being brought against him.

“Political attacks won,” the ad concludes. “And New Yorkers lost a proven leader.”

The spot features video clips of television news hosts saying that the case against Mr. Cuomo appears to be crumbling, and saying mistakes were made during the investigations into the harassment claims. The ad also highlights that prosecutors in five New York counties have declined to press criminal charges against him.

Mr. Cuomo resigned in disgrace last August in response to a string of sexual harassment allegations from former female staffers and others, including a New York state trooper.

He denied any wrongdoing and said the blowback against him was politically motivated.

Mr. Cuomo was serving his third term as governor and was hoping to win a fourth this year. His replacement, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, is running for the party’s nomination for a full term.

His resignation came months after he was hailed by Democrats as a hero for his steady leadership and comforting presence at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

His star, though, faded over time.

Mr. Cuomo came under fire for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes, and concealing thousands of deaths among nursing home patients.

Meanwhile, the sexual harassment allegations were piling up. His resignation came a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of a probe that found Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Prosecutors have since investigated the claims and opted against prosecuting him.

AdImpact, a non-partisan ad tracker, said Mr. Cuomo is spending $369,000 to air the ad, The New York Times reported.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.