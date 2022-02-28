NEWS AND OPINION:

A reverent hush will likely fall over much of the news media on Tuesday night when President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address. The lengthy oration will be punctuated by applause of course, and followed by intense analysis.

But will it be memorable?

“If State of the Union addresses are remembered at all, it’s generally because feathers were ruffled on a night of tradition and forced comity: then-President Barack Obama admonishing the Supreme Court justices seated in front of him for their ruling on campaign finance laws in 2010; Justice Samuel Alito mouthing ‘not true’ in response; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ripping up President Trump’s speech in disgust in 2020,” advised an in-depth Associated Press analysis of the phenomenon released Monday.

It is titled “On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril,” and includes contributions from four AP writers who examined the greater implications of the speech.

“In 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson, South Carolina Republican, was reprimanded by fellow Republicans and lacerated by Democrats for shouting ‘you lie’ at President Obama when he spoke to Congress about his health care plan,” the analysis said.

“Inaugural addresses sometimes do have an impact because they are big picture, far horizon speeches. State of the Unions rarely do because they tend to be listy rather than thematic,” Cal Jillson, a Southern Methodist University political scientist, told the news service.

And by the way, if you pine to watch Mr. Biden’s address without the drone of constant commentary, try viewing the event on C-SPAN at 9 p.m. EST, The speech will be carried on the C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN radio. The Republican response to the address, featuring Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, is scheduled to air at 10 p.m.

In case anyone wonders, there have been 97 in-person State of the Union addresses from 1790 to 2020, according to the U.S. House of Representatives archives.

THE WHITE HOUSE PROMOTES ITSELF

President Biden’s aforementioned speech on Tuesday night will be carried by a multitude of cable and broadcast networks, live radio, and online streams from a cross section of sources.

Just to make sure people get the message, however, the White House has issued a viewing guide which includes links to sources, start time and other details.

“To watch the State of the Union speech live, visit WH.gov/sotu. Tune into the official social media streams of the White House for President Biden’s State of the Union address,” the notice says, adding viewing links for YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

“It will be President Biden’s first State of the Union speech, and his second address to a joint session of Congress,” the notice explained.

THE ACTUAL STATE OF THE UNION

“The state of the union is in disarray — just as much at home as abroad. Biden’s domestic policy is as much a failure as his foreign policy. Don’t expect him to explain why his ‘transitory’ inflation has moved in for a long stay. Don’t expect him to admit his war on American energy production has caused prices to spike, ended American energy independence, and helped Russia weaponize its own energy exports,” said David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth PAC, in a statement.

“Don’t expect him to apologize for letting the most extreme elements in his party set policy, pick judges, and put politics ahead of the public good. Lower your expectations America, but remember elections are just around the corner,” Mr. McIntosh advised.

THE HONESTY FACTOR

Let’s take a brief trip back to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC for short). A speech delivered by former President Donald Trump on Saturday was the grand finale for the big event. The audience, one attendee recalled, was exuberant.

“Speaking to a friendly, even adoring, CPAC crowd, Trump excelled,” wrote Roger Simon, founder of PJ Media and a former Hollywood scriptwriter who knows a good performance when he sees one and who has seen Mr. Trump speak in person more than a dozen times.

“I only remember one political speaker being as riveting — Bobby Kennedy, whom I saw speak in East Los Angeles two days before he was shot,” Mr. Simon wrote.

“Not even Ronald Reagan was as compelling a speaker as Trump,” Mr. Simon continued.

“One of the reasons he’s so successful as a speaker is his level of honesty. Trump doesn’t mince words, nor does he speak in the polished political language that’s frequently designed to subtly obfuscate and provide a back door of deniability for the speaker,” Mr. Simon observed.

“Most of us appreciate that candor, and it often makes us laugh in agreement. Like parched pilgrims in the desert, we’re grateful for a dose of truth,” he said.

A LIST OF INTEREST

Charity Navigator, a nonprofit group that offers information and ratings for nonprofit charities, has issued a list of 17 “highly-rated charities” for those who would like to donate to those affected by the Ukraine crisis.

The charities are currently engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

“The 3- and 4-Star rated charities included in this list have earned their ratings by being financially efficient and transparent in their operations,” the organization said in a statement.

Find the information at Charitynavigator.org/ukrainerussiaconflict.

POLL DU JOUR

• 83% of U.S. adults favor increased economic sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine situation.

• 80% worry that the war in Ukraine will lead to a broader war in Europe.

• 77% worry that the war will lead to Russian attacks elsewhere.

• 72% worry that the war will threaten U.S. security.

• 58% would oppose taking military actions against Russia if economic sanctions do not stop Russian military actions.

• 42% trust President Biden to make the right decisions about the situation in Ukraine.

SOURCE: A CNN/SSRS poll of 1,001 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 25-26.

