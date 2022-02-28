Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa is showing solidarity with Ukraine by saying nyet to Russian booze in the Hawkeye State.

Ms. Reynolds, a Republican, announced Monday she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list.

Iowa is one of 17 states that control the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale level.

Ms. Reynolds is following in the footsteps of other states.

Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire signed an executive order last week ordering the state Liquor and Wine Outlets to remove Russian-made and branded spirits from their shelves.

Mr. Sununu, a Republican, estimated the state sells about $20 million of Russian-based liquor products a year.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio on Saturday ordered the state Commerce Department to bar the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only Russian-owned vodka sold in the state.

