President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to a new low of 37% in a new poll that showed voters giving the president poor marks on his handling of the economy.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 37% of adults strongly or somewhat approve of how Mr. Biden is handling his job, but 55% say they strongly or somewhat disapprove of his job performance. Roughy 7% said they have no opinion.

The rating is a 4-point drop from November when the same poll concluded that Mr. Biden had a 41% approval rating.

Despite the drop in the poll, which was released Sunday, it is not Mr. Biden’s lowest poll rating. A Quinnipiac University poll last month found he had a 33% approval rating.

In the new survey, Americans vented about Mr. Biden’s handling of the economy with only 37% approving of his performance on that issue, compared to 58% who disapproved. Another 5% said they had no opinion.

About 3% of respondents said the economy is “excellent,” while 21% said it is “good.” Another 36% said it is “not so good” and 39% rated it “poor.”

A majority of respondents, 54%, said the economy has become somewhat or much worse since Mr. Biden took office, while 17% said it has become “much or somewhat better.” About 27% of respondents said they had no opinion.

A whopping 54% of respondents said they trust Republicans to do a better job at handling the economy, compared to 35% who said the same about Democrats.

The poll surveyed 1,011 adults, including 904 registered voters, between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

