A man smeared human feces on a woman as she waited for the New York City subway, according to police.

The New York Police Department released a video showing a man walking on the platform before shoving what appears to be a plastic bag into the woman’s face.

He then throws the bag into her face before walking away.

The man is wanted for assault, and police are offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Feb. 21 incident is the latest in increasing violent crimes on the New York City subway, including a homicide after a woman was pushed in front of a train last month.

City and state officials introduced a joint initiative this month to crack down on violence in the public transit system. The plan states that they will collaborate with the Department of Homeless Services, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the NYPD.

“The subway system and our bus system, they are the lifeblood of our city,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “If we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from Covid. Millions of New Yorkers use the system to go to school, go to their place of employment, and visit their loved ones. It provides a vital service.”

The initiative will also include further training NYPD officers to enforce the Transit Authorities’ rules.

