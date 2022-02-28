A New York man has beat the odds, winning $10 million from a lottery scratch ticket for the second time in three years.

Juan Hernandez of Uniondale won the New York Lottery’s $10 million Deluxe scratch-off game, the New York Lottery announced.

Mr. Hernandez recently received a lump sum payment of $6,510,000 after taxes.

“I’m still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019,” Mr. Hernandez said.

He won’t be the only one to hit the jackpot: There are still three top prizes available, and one winning ticket hasn’t been cashed.

The odds of winning the Deluxe scratch-off game are 1 in 3.52 million.

Mr. Hernandez isn’t the first person to win more than once:

• According to the Maryland Lottery, a Maryland man won $2 million a few years ago then won again in October 2021.

• A South Carolina man won more than $3 million in two separate wins in just two weeks in July.

• A North Carolina woman also won the lottery twice on the same day in 2017.

