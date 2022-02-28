New York City Mayor Eric Adams is looking to lift school mask mandates and a vaccine-pass requirement on city businesses on March 7 so long as virus numbers remain steady over the coming week.

The Democratic mayor late Sunday cited high levels of vaccination and the decreasing spread of the coronavirus for the change.

City students will return to classes Monday after a week off. Mr. Adams said they will see how things go and make a decision on masks on Friday.

“If we see no unforeseen spikes and our numbers continue to show a low level of risk, New York City will remove the indoor mask mandate for public school children, effective next Monday, March 7,” he said.

The mayor announced the expected change after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said schools would no longer be legally required to mandate masks as of Wednesday, citing the state’s low-risk status under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr. Adams also said if there are “no surprises,” he will lift the Key2NYC requirements that former Mayor Bill de Blasio established last year that require gyms, bars and restaurants and entertainment venues to check vaccine cards at the door.

“This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” he said. “All other vaccine mandates in New York City will remain in place at this time as they are, and have been, vital to protecting New Yorkers.”

A flurry of blue states rushed to relax COVID-19 mandates on a pandemic-weary public over the past month as the omicron surge eases. Daily average cases are down to about 65,000 nationwide after peaking at around 800,000 in mid-January.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently moved to lift vaccination requirements at businesses and a general indoor mask mandate, citing the improving picture.

