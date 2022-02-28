Nearly half of all voters in America are not happy with President Biden’s handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University survey released on Monday found that 47% of voters disapprove of Mr. Biden’s response to the invasion. Meanwhile, only 40% supported the administration’s actions, while 13% of voters had no opinion.

Approximately 57% of Americans say that Mr. Biden has not gone far enough to punish Russia with military and economic sanctions. Only 29%, on the other hand, said the administration’s punitive measures are sufficient.

Similarly, 45% of Americans say that Mr. Biden is doing too little to help Ukraine fight off Russian aggression, compared to 37% who say otherwise.

In the survey, 66% of Americans say that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to expand his military ambitions beyond Ukraine. In such a case, 70% of Americans say they would favor going to war if Mr. Putin invaded one of Ukraine’s neighbors that is a member of NATO.

“American support for defending NATO countries surrounding Ukraine grows dramatically, but Americans cast a wary eye on the possible consequences,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University. “By more than three to one, they see Russia expanding its attack, and register deep concern over the darkest possible scenario, a nuclear attack on NATO and/or the United States.”

More than 8 out of 10 Americans hold an unfavorable view of Mr. Putin, with 49% thinking he is mentally unstable.

The poll was conducted shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Since the invasion, Mr. Biden and congressional lawmakers have mobilized sanctions against Mr. Putin’s regime, while pushing for more humanitarian and military aid to the besieged Ukrainian government.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.