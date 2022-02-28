Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for speaking at a White nationalist conference that included supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party,” Ms. McDaniel said in a statement.

Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, spoke Friday night at the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, while the annual Conservative Political Action Conference took place nearby.

CPAC has banned Nicholas Fuentes, organizer of the alternate conference, for his extremist views.

Mr. Pompeo tweeted: “Representative Taylor-Greene playing footsie with Nick Fuentes and his splinter movement is shameful.”

“Associating with anti-Semitic neo-Nazis is not consistent with the conservative values I’ve defended for decades,” he tweeted.

Mrs. Greene said she did not know the views of attendees at the conference. She tweeted that she would not be drawn into “the guilt by association game in which you demand every conservative should justify anything ever said by anyone they’ve ever shared a room with.”

“I talked about God and Liberty,” Mrs. Greene said. “I’m also not going to turn down the opportunity to speak to 1,200 young America First patriots because of a few off-color remarks by another speaker, even if I find those remarks unsavory.”

She also appeared at CPAC, where she told reporters, “Putin is a murderer, and he should never have invaded Ukraine.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.