Florida has refused a request from President Biden to send its National Guard to help police Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that several governors had received requests to beef up security for the speech before saying “no.”

“Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union,” Mr. DeSantis said on Twitter.

He gave no specific reason for the refusal, though his spokeswoman retweeted some outsiders’ applause for the move.

Among others, Christina Pushaw reposted reactions from Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, and conservative Florida journalist Brendon Leslie.

“This is the way. Shame on any governor participating in [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s and Biden’s political misuse of the National Guard this week,” Mr. Massie said.

Mr. Leslie went further, saying “America’s Governor will not partake in Brandon’s regime.”

