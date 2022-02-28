For Will, a 43-year-old Afghan who worked for two years as an interpreter for the U.S. military, the last six months have been rough.

He’s struggling for food and income, and has moved from the Logar province into Kabul — close to the airport where, he hopes, he’ll one day be spirited out by the Americans.

But he’s heard nothing from the State Department.

“I am not safe here,” he told The Washington Times by email. “Did I make mistake to work with U.S. Army as interpreter?”

“Why [is the U.S.] punishing me like this?” added Will, whose real name is being withheld for his safety.

It’s now been six months since the end of the airlift that brought 76,000 Afghan evacuees to the U.S. They have all been processed and released into America, despite new questions about who actually made it out, and whether they were fully vetted.

But experts say tens of thousands of other Afghans who should have been evacuated were instead stranded — including many like Will who directly assisted the U.S. government and were promised a ticket out of the country under the Special Immigrant Visa program.

They’re now struggling through an Afghanistan winter, many of them unable to find jobs or get enough food to eat, as they wait to hear from the State Department about their chances for rescue.

“This could turn out to be the worst manmade humanitarian crisis we have ever seen,” said one person involved with evacuation efforts.

Will, the interpreter, is stuck in a bureaucratic nightmare, trying to convince the State Department he’s submitted all the documents.

Another man whom The Times is calling Muhammad is awaiting his interview — but the U.S. no longer has any staff in the country to conduct interviews. A third man actually had his special visa in hand — but was unable to get through the crush of people outside the Kabul airport in August.

President Biden, defending his withdrawal schedule in July, promised them something better.

“Our message to those women and men is clear: There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose, and we will stand with you just as you stood with us,” Mr. Biden said.

‘Hopeless’

In the face of State Department impotence, private groups have stepped in, providing everything from food to winter clothes to rent money or a place to stay. The goal is to keep Afghan allies alive long enough for the State Department to figure things out.

Perry Blackburn, a retired Army officer and founder of AFGFree.org, estimates that aid organizations are currently helping sustain between 5,000 and 8,000 Afghans. They’re supported by private donations.

“Most of it is literally grassroots donations,” Mr. Blackburn said. “People from social media, regular folks, will donate $20. And it makes a difference. We can get a bunch of $20 bills and feed people with it.”

The State Department says it doesn’t have a firm estimate on exactly how many SIV-eligible Afghans are still in the country, nor how many have made it across the border and are navigating the process from relative safety elsewhere.

But when family members are included, the number could be as much as 100,000, according to some veterans involved in the evacuation effort.

In response to questions, the State Department said it is still trying to get people out, though the special immigrant applicants are not at the top of the list.

The top priority right now remains U.S. citizens still in the country, followed by Afghans who already hold legal permanent resident status in the U.S., and then relatives of people in those categories, the department told The Times.

Then come the special visa applicants.

“As capacity and operational conditions allow, we intend to help relocate those who are farthest along in the SIV process after they have received chief-of-mission (COM) approval,” the department said.

Among those stranded by the government’s inadequacies is an Afghan man who spent 12 years supporting the U.S. effort as an interpreter, who has siblings who are U.S. citizens, and has even a relative serving in the U.S. Army. He had cleared nearly all of the hurdles and was just awaiting an interview.

Now he and his family are stuck, told by the State Department to get to another country for the visa — but unable to leave Afghanistan without a visa in hand.

“You have to get an interview, but there’s no place to interview,” Mr. Blackburn said. “It’s the same conundrum as with everything else with State. There’s a way to fix that problem. They can do [the interview] over Zoom or any other video conferencing, and then they can finish it up once they get people out, if they need to.”

His organization is trying to help people get to Pakistan, but that’s only effective for people who are just waiting on the interview step. Those who still need to clear other hurdles could be waiting for months, without any way to support themselves, while the U.S. government goes through all the steps.

That’s the case for Will, the 43-year-old interpreter, who spent two years working at Camp Shouz in Afghanistan, serving as a go-between for American troops and contractors as they negotiated with village elders and worked to train Afghan police recruits.

The Washington Times has seen his package of documents and communications with the U.S. government. Among them is a glowing recommendation from a U.S. Army major who called Will “one of my most trusted interpreters.”

Yet the State Department said it needed more proof of his time in office. The major wrote a follow-up email on behalf of Will, but that didn’t move the ball. Will said the last communication he received from the State Department was in August.

The man whom The Times is identifying as Muhammad worked on U.S. efforts to promote women’s education. The nature of that work, in a country like Afghanistan, meant he got death threats, according to the visa recommendation letter that his American supervisor wrote. Police even warned him at one point that he was the target of a plot to plant explosives on his car.

U.S. officials have ruled that Muhammad should qualify for the special visa. He’s awaiting the interview, which is the last big hurdle before the visa is issued.

The problem is that with the embassy shut down, there’s nobody to interview him.

The State Department’s advice to people like Muhammad is to get out of Afghanistan and do the interview at an American embassy in another country.

But that’s a lot easier said than done. Muhammad says some of his SIV-eligible friends have made it across the border with Pakistan, but he doesn’t have the money to make the trip.

“I am hopeless now,” he told The Times.

Other Afghans offered similar stories of danger, desperation — and a sense of betrayal.

“We are in high level of danger from the Taliban,” said one.

Yet another man, stuck in a back-and-forth with the U.S. government over documents, said: “We are threatened with death and you are not helping us.”

For his part, Will said he doesn’t consider getting across the border as a viable option — “Pakistan is birthplace of Taliban, how can I go there?” he said.

And making the trip isn’t as easy as it might sound to Americans.

“Going to Pakistan is not like [the] border between Canada and United States to pass free,” Will said.

He said he wants the U.S. to evacuate people who were “really” allies, “not people hanging on the plane.”

That was a reference to last summer’s chaotic airlift, Operation Allies Rescue, which was billed as a crash effort to evacuate those who’d helped the U.S. military at significant risk to themselves.

Instead, the majority of the 76,000 evacuees brought out of Afghanistan and to U.S. migrant camps are not likely to be eligible for the special visa, officials have acknowledged.

Experts say getting out was more a factor of who was able to make it to the airport. Having assisted the U.S. turned out not to be a requirement for getting on a plane.

“Essentially, we evacuated Kabul’s middle class,” said one veteran involved in helping the authentic allies.

He said the proof is in resettlement struggles here at home. It’s been tougher than anticipated, and that’s because these evacuees weren’t the people the government had been expecting.

“Since they weren’t the folks that worked for us, they don’t understand the culture, they largely don’t speak the language,” the expert said. “The fact that we didn’t get the right folks is creating a [expletive] from start to finish.”

‘They need to survive’

Authentic allies applying for the special visa must clear a 14-step process. The first five steps, known as COM, or Chief of Mission, approval, are where the Afghan proves he or she actually did serve with American troops, and faces danger for having done so. Employment records and letters of recommendation from a supervising officer are required as evidence.

According to the latest State Department data covering last summer, it took more than 300 days to win COM approval. And that was already a huge improvement. In the spring, it took nearly 600 days.

Once COM approval is in hand, applicants then must apply to Homeland Security’s citizenship agency, sending a new set of forms. The department takes about 24 days to rule on those petitions, and then sends approvals back to the State Department, which then asks for yet another set of documents.

It then takes nearly 50 more days for the State Department to process the file and set up an in-person interview. After another six more weeks of “administrative processing,” the applicant is supposed to get a medical exam, then come in to get the actual visa stamp that allows him or her into the U.S.

From start to finish, the U.S. government takes an average of about 435 days to process an application — not including the time the Afghan needs to collect documents and fill out forms for three separate submissions; get the medical exam; and make it to the embassy for the visa.

That means those who were in line for a visa last August, the last time the government had an embassy open in Afghanistan, had likely applied in the spring of 2020, or soon after then-President Trump announced his deal to withdraw American troops from the country in 2021.

The State Department admits to having canceled interviews scheduled for September for 451 Afghans. Those are people who’d already cleared the COM step, meaning they were authentic allies. The department said it is unable to disclose the status of those applicants.

It’s possible some got out of the country, either in the airlift or by making their way to Pakistan. But The Times is aware of some that are still stuck, and begging the State Department for advice.

They say they’ve heard nothing since August.

Perhaps the most troubling cases are Afghans who’d turned over their passports to the embassy for processing last summer. When the State Department evacuated, the passports were destroyed as part of the standard protocol for cleansing all documents.

The embassy shutdown and document wipe came even as the Biden administration was telling Americans that the Taliban was cooperating.

Mr. Blackburn said it’s tough to square the government’s stances.

“If the environment was safe there was no need to destroy anything and evacuate the embassy, according to their own narratives. But they did,” he said.

He said it’s going to take years for the State Department to dig out of the hole.

And that’s time some Afghans may not have.

“They need to survive between now and then,” said one person working the evacuation issue.

He said if the U.S. government won’t act out of magnanimity or obligation, it should act out of self-interest.

Some of the SIV applicants spent years learning the American military’s inner workings and capabilities — the kind of information that might be of interest to U.S. adversaries.

Mr. Blackburn said the average special visa applicant is living “in a very rudimentary kind of way” right now, with limited options for food and work. Some, however, face acute dangers, with segments of the Taliban actively seeking them or their families.

“This is what our Afghan partners are telling us on the ground,” Mr. Blackburn said. “We know for a fact some people have been detained, and again it goes to these bad, rogue sections of the Taliban that are looking to ransom people.”

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.