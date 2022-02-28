Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Missouri Republican, was locked out of her Senate campaign account for a tweet declaring that “men pretending to be women” don’t belong in female sports.

Hartzler campaign manager Michael Hafner posted a shot Monday of the Twitter message saying that his boss’s account had been “locked for violating the Twitter Rules,” specifically for violating prohibitions on “hateful conduct.”

Her tweet said: “Women’s Sports are for Women, not men pretending to be women.”

Mr. Hafner responded by tweeting: “Height of stupidity reached today.”

Ms. Hartzler, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Senate to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, has been an outspoken critic of policies allowing male-born athletes who identify as female to compete in girls’ and women’s sports.

She used the same phrase that got her banned two weeks ago in a tweet promoting her campaign ad about Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania swimmer who has smashed women’s records after competing for three years on the men’s team.

Height of stupidity reached today: @VickyHartzlerMO was BLOCKED from Twitter for saying “Women’s sports are for women.” #mosen pic.twitter.com/ILC5oADr6U — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐟𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@HafnerMO) February 28, 2022

Her account was back up by Monday evening. The Washington Times has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Mr. Hafner blasted the tech platform for suspending Ms. Hartzler while Russian President Vladimir Putin’s account remains active.

“Good: Murderous psychopath who invades sovereign nation causing death and wreaking destruction,” he tweeted. “BAD: HASC Congresswoman who says women’s sports for women. INSANITY!”

American Principles Project president Terry Schilling responded by accusing Big Tech companies of “once again ramping up their election interference on behalf of the woke left.”

“Rep. Hartzler’s message was a simple one: biological males should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports,” he said. “Numerous polls have shown that her view is shared by a strong majority of Americans. And yet, because a few people at Twitter see this view as ‘hateful,’ Hartzler is now banned from one of the internet’s largest platforms, just as primaries are starting nationwide.”

The Heartland POD, a left-wing podcast, responded by blasting anti-transgender legislation and attitudes as “flatly un-American.”

“The stories of men taking over women’s sports, the fear mongering, it’s calculated. It is designed to ratchet up the anger while defining what it means to be ‘acceptable’ to society,” said the tweet. “It is disgusting. It is wrong. It is flatly un-American.”

Ms. Hartzler is vying for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat against a field that includes former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

She has been endorsed by Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican.

Whoever does win the Republican nomination will be a strong favorite to win the November election in conservative Missouri, especially in a midterm election that usually favors the party not in control of the White House.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.