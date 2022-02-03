More than 300 federal inmates who were transferred to home confinement as a pandemic mitigation strategy reoffended and were sent back to prison, a top federal official said Thursday.

Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security that substance abuse was the “most common” offense that landed inmates back behind bars.

“About 160 of those 320 were for abuse of alcohol or drugs,” Mr. Carvajal said. “Some of them were escapes – they weren’t where they were supposed to be – most of them were violations of that nature. Some was misconduct, eight of those were new crimes committed, the rest of those were technical violations.”

The news comes less than a month after Mr. Carvajal bowed to calls for him to resign over the bureau‘s handling of the pandemic and violence within prisons. Despite public scrutiny over a lack of virus-mitigation efforts, overcrowded prisons and staff shortages, Mr. Carvajal is staying in the position until a replacement is found.

During Thursday’s hearing, he said the 320 reoffending inmates are among more than 37,000 who were transferred to home confinement since Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) in March 2020 to address threats posed by the pandemic.

The CARES Act allows the bureau to transfer certain low-level inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes to home confinement if they meet the COVID-19 risk factors identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While some transfers have been put back in prison, others have completed their sentences and 5,485 inmates are still in home confinement.

As of Thursday, Mr. Carvajal said 60% of the bureau‘s nearly 153,000 inmates and 80% of the nearly 36,000 staff members are vaccinated.

At least 284 federal inmates and seven staff members have died so far from the virus, according to the latest data on the bureau‘s website.

