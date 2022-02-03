U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man for illegally parking his vehicle in front of the Supreme Court, the second time he was hauled off by police for the same offense.

Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan, was arrested on Thursday after parking his Chevy Tahoe outside the high court. When he was arrested in October for the same offense, he allegedly told police officers that “the time for talking is done.”

“Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested in October after he illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court, has returned and parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again,” USCP tweeted.

Police on Thursday closed off the surrounding area near the court “out of an abundance of caution.”

Investigators are currently talking to Mr. Melvin about the incident.

He was then extracted from his Chevy Tahoe by police, and he allegedly refused to speak to officers. He was arrested for failure to obey police commands and assault on a police officer.

No weapons were found in Mr. Melvin’s vehicle.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.