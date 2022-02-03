Dr. Anthony Fauci is getting the Rodney Dangerfield treatment from most Republicans and far-right activists but remains among the nation’s most respected public figures.

A new Battleground Civility Poll from Lake Research Partners and The Tarrance Group found Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is more respected than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump.

Among the public figures and groups tested, Dr. Fauci, state governors and the Black Lives Matter movement were the only three to have “a lot” scores higher than their “no respect” scores.

The survey found 53% of respondents have a lot or some respect for Dr. Fauci — including 40% who said they have a lot of respect for him — and 33% said they have “no respect” for him.

The percentages are somewhat similar for President Biden: 54% said they respect him.

The divide, however, is bigger between those who respect Mr. Biden “a lot,” 31%, and those who have “no respect” for him, 34%.

The Fauci and Biden poll findings broke along partisan lines, with 72% of Democrats, 46% of independents and 7% of Republicans saying they have respect for Dr. Fauci.

Meanwhile, 63% of Republicans and 35% of independents said they have “no respect” for Mr. Biden.

Mrs. Pelosi received “a lot” of respect from 22% of registered voters and “no respect” from 45%.

Mr. Trump received “a lot” of respect from 24% of registered voters and “no respect” from 46%.

Mr. McConnell received “a lot” of respect from 7% of registered voters and “no respect” from 37% of respondents.

The poll was conducted Jan. 22-27 and included 800 registered voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

