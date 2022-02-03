Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is being punished back home in Arizona for refusing to fall in line with President Biden’s plan to eliminate the legislative filibuster to overhaul election laws, according to a new survey that shows her approval rating is underwater.

The OH Predictive Insights survey of registered voters found that 48% of Arizonans have an unfavorable view of Ms. Sinema, compared to 39% who view the Democrat in a favorable light.

“Kyrsten Sinema is becoming especially unpopular with groups that, on paper, look just like her: suburban women, White voters, Democrats and even Arizona independents are driving Sinema’s unfavorably in the Grand Canyon State,” said Mike Noble, the group’s chief of research. “Apparently, August 2024 is of no concern to Sinema at this time as she seems to be keeping her course regardless of her electorate’s sentiment.”

Ms. Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined Republicans in blocking Mr. Biden’s plan to muscle through his voting vision by eliminating the filibuster. They also have refused to support the president’s $1.75 trillion social spending plan.

Ms. Sinema said she opposed abolishing the 60-vote filibuster threshold, which would have allowed legislation to pass with a simple majority vote, because she feared it would add to the nation’s political polarization.

She has since been censured by the Arizona Democratic Party and come under fire from far-left activists.

Meanwhile, Democrats running in competitive Senate races across the country have criticized Ms. Sinema and Mr. Manchin, and vowed to scrap the Senate rule.

The blowback against Ms. Sinema has added to the speculation that she could face a primary challenge from her left flank if she runs for reelection in 2024.

Rep. Ruben Gallego is considered a possible primary rival and has refused to rule out a bid.

The survey of 855 registered voters in Arizona was conducted Jan. 11-13. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

